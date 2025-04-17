Why Jacksonville's Next Boom Starts With Bold Relationships: Troy Mcnair Electrifies The Liquidity Event

Troy McNair Co-Founder of THINK BOLD/ GMG

- Troy McNairJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On February 20, 2025, The Liquidity Event brought a wave of energy and vision to Jacksonville's entrepreneurial ecosystem, headlined by local changemaker Troy McNair, Co-Founder of Think Bold and GMG. As always, the event was presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast, sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ , and hosted by Randolph Love III, founder of ShieldWolf Strongholds .Known for creating culture-shifting experiences, McNair used his platform at The Liquidity Event to drive home one message: "Relationships are the currency of real growth."From Def Jam to Duval: A Visionary's JourneyMcNair took attendees through his remarkable journey-from landing his first job at Def Jam after boldly approaching music executive Lyor Cohen, to founding Think Bold Festival & Conference, Jacksonville's answer to South by Southwest. His insight wasn't about theory-it was real, raw, and rooted in experience.“What's in your phone?” he asked the crowd.“If your contacts aren't building anything for you, they're not aligned with your vision.”The Think Bold BlueprintWith stories ranging from million-dollar collaborations with Edible Arrangements to attracting billion-dollar brands and VCs to Jacksonville, McNair laid out his blueprint:✅ Start with relationships✅ Invest in your ideas✅ Build long before you need help✅ Show up prepared-every timeAnd as Jacksonville prepares for a wave of development-from the stadium of the future to new tech and entertainment hubs-McNair's rally cry was clear: Be in the room. Be bold. Be ready.A Call to Action for EntrepreneursTroy's keynote wasn't just about hype-it was about action. He urged entrepreneurs to sharpen their pitch decks, build their capability statements, and attend events like Think Bold Festival (April 12, 2025) to meet decision-makers, mentors, and funders face-to-face.“If you're not planning to connect with capital and innovation this year,” McNair said,“you're already behind.”Join the MovementThe Liquidity Event is Jacksonville's monthly destination for connection, capital, and collaboration. Held every third Thursday, it's where visionaries meet opportunity.Event Details:🗓 Third Thursday of Every Month📍 Jacksonville, FL🎙 Presented by The Entreprenudist Podcast🏢 Sponsored by Insurance Claim HQ🎤 Hosted by Randolph Love III, ShieldWolf StrongholdsBe bold enough to grow-and smart enough to show up. Join us at the next Liquidity Event.

Think Bold: Networking & Business Growth with Troy McNair at The Liquidity Event | Feb 20, 2025

