Xerafy And Holland Expand Global RFID Partnership For Oilfield Digitization

RFID Tag PICO In PipeTracker - Rugged Steel Body with Steel Belt

Weldable Ultra-Rugged Metal Tag for Equipment

SINGAPORE / SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of OTC 2025, Holland Nameplate and Xerafy announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership, bringing rugged RFID tracking solutions to more oilfield service companies around the world.Following a successful track record across North America, the collaboration is now extending its reach to the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond-helping operators digitize asset management in the most demanding environments.The announcement marks a significant milestone in the companies' joint efforts to support digital transformation in the energy sector. By combining Holland's durable identification manufacturing with Xerafy's industry-leading RFID engineering, the partnership delivers proven solutions for real-world challenges in exploration, drilling, production, and maintenance.Supporting Global Oilfield DigitizationHolland and Xerafy are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of oilfield service providers who must track thousands of high-value, mission-critical assets-often under extreme conditions. The companies' integrated offering enables end-to-end visibility of equipment and tubulars throughout their lifecycle, from the pipe yard to the wellhead.These tagging solutions are already in active use, with rugged RFID tags built to withstand harsh environments and certified for use in ATEX/IECEx/C1D1 hazardous areas. The joint portfolio includes the most developed range of metal tagging solutions for tubulars, including options for embedding, banding, and welding. With support for both UHF and HF/NFC frequencies, the solutions are flexible enough to accommodate a wide range of field applications and existing infrastructure.“Our extended partnership with Holland strengthens our ability to serve oilfield service companies on a global scale,” said Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Xerafy.“Together, we bring unmatched expertise in rugged RFID design and field deployment, helping customers digitize asset tracking, meet compliance standards, and improve operational performance from the yard to the well site.”These capabilities translate into tangible benefits for oil and gas operators on the ground.Benefits Across Oil and Gas OperationsThe expanded partnership enables oil and gas companies to address some of their most pressing operational and regulatory challenges. By replacing manual processes with digital systems, companies gain real-time visibility, reduce asset misplacement, and automate maintenance records.Maximizing pipe and tubular utilization to reduce operating costs is a key driver for digitization. Oilfield service providers are under increasing pressure to meet strict safety and reporting standards.RFID-enabled solutions not only improve compliance with accurate digital records but also support predictive maintenance and more efficient inspections. By reducing non-productive downtime and enhancing operational efficiencies, they help extend asset life while driving measurable gains across the field. Use cases such as automated pipe tallying and condition-based maintenance allow service providers to streamline operations, ensure traceability, and make data-driven decisions in real time.Built on a Proven PartnershipThe foundation for this global expansion is a partnership built on years of successful collaboration in the North American market. Holland and Xerafy have worked side by side to deliver field-proven RFID solutions to leading oilfield service companies, combining deep industry knowledge with a shared commitment to quality and innovation.“Working with an RFID technology leader such as Xerafy allows us to bring our innovative, high-performance tags to a broader market,” said Michael Bond, Director of Sales at Holland RFID.“Together, we can offer a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and proven durability. The partnership between Xerafy and Holland RFID aims to provide industries with robust, high-performance RFID solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and compliance in challenging environments.”Xerafy has played a leading role in transforming RFID technology from a supply chain visibility tool into a mission-critical solution for field operations. Today, RFID is empowering oilfield service providers to digitize inspections, automate data collection, and elevate the reliability of their asset management systems.While oil and gas remain a core focus, the partnership is also preparing to support adjacent sectors such as renewables, mining, and construction-industries facing similar challenges in asset tracking, compliance, and operational efficiency.Meet the Team at OTC 2025The companies will be on site at OTC 2025 in Houston to meet with customers and support partners. The event provides a platform to demonstrate how their combined technologies are advancing digital transformation in the energy sector.To learn more or schedule a meeting at the event, visit:About XerafyXerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-topping RFID tagging solutions, deep domain expertise, and award-winning engineering. The company is a pioneer in the development of industrial RFID technology, providing advanced tagging solutions that enhance asset tracking and inventory management across energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics sectors.About Holland NameplateHolland Nameplate [ ] has been an established leader in durable nameplates and industrial identification solutions since 1916. Known for its ISO 9001:2015 certified processes, fast 5-day lead times, and free custom design services, Holland delivers high-quality identification solutions built to withstand harsh industrial environments.

Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing Officer

Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.