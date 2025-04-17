Bend Health Publishes 10Th Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrating Clinical Impact Of Its Pediatric Mental Health Model

Latest research shows 87.7% of adolescents with obsessive-compulsive symptoms improved within just over a month of care

- Dr. Monika RootsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bend Health ("Bend"), a national provider of pediatric mental health care for children, teens, and young adults, today announced the publication of its 10th peer-reviewed study, marking a major milestone in its commitment to evidence-based care, clinical excellence, and outcomes transparency. The latest study, published in Digital Health , shows that its collaborative care model significantly improves obsessive-compulsive symptoms in adolescents.Obsessive-compulsive symptoms, characterized by intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviors or worries, can occur in individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and are also associated with anxiety disorders. Among 2,151 adolescents (ages 13–17) receiving care through Bend Health, the new study found that nearly one-third (32.2%) presented with elevated obsessive-compulsive symptoms at intake. Of those, 87.7% showed symptom improvement, with symptoms first improving after an average of just over one month and 2.84 coaching and therapy sessions. Additionally, 46.6% experienced clinically meaningful improvement within 2.17 months and 5.22 sessions, reinforcing the effectiveness of Bend's team-based model.This study is the latest addition to Bend's growing body of published research , which includes 10 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the clinical impact of its collaborative care model across a wide range of pediatric mental health conditions. Highlights from recent studies include:- Reducing Disordered Eating Behaviors: 74% of adolescents in our program reported a reduction in disordered eating behaviors after 12 weeks.- Mental Health Support for Children with Trauma: 82% of children with a history of trauma showed measurable improvements in anxiety, flashbacks, and depression.- Improving Sleep for Children and Teens: 67% of kids and teens reported better sleep after receiving care through Bend.- Improving Outcomes for Kids with Self-Harm Behaviors: 77.1% of youth with self-injurious thoughts and behaviors saw improved anxiety, and 80.6% experienced reduced depression symptoms.“With 10 peer-reviewed studies and counting, we're building one of the strongest clinical evidence bases for pediatric mental health care,” said Dr. Monika Roots, Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer, and President of Bend Health.“Whether we're supporting kids with obsessive-compulsive symptoms, sleep struggles, disordered eating, or trauma, the outcomes are clear that collaborative, team-based care helps kids feel better faster and reduces the burden on families. Our goal has always been to provide care that's effective, accessible, and truly centered on the needs of families.”Unlike traditional therapy models, Bend's collaborative care approach integrates behavioral health coaches, therapists, psychiatric providers, and care coordinators with primary care teams, ensuring more personalized, effective, and connected treatment for kids and teens.This latest study reinforces Bend's leadership in delivering clinical results through digital, team-based care. As youth mental health challenges continue to rise, Bend remains focused on delivering scalable, evidence-based care that supports the whole family and drives measurable impact.###About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with 10 peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend's services cover over 20 million kids through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. For more information, visit



