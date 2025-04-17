Local Author Therese Johnson Celebrates International Bestseller And Library Of Congress Induction

NORTH AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Care of Sacramento is proud to announce the recent successful trip of its President and award-winning author, Therese Johnson, to Washington D.C. and New York City.From March 25th to March 28th, 2025, Therese Johnson traveled to Washington D.C. by invitation, joining esteemed authors from across the globe. The occasion marked the inclusion of their individual works, alongside Therese's acclaimed book, "Saving Seniors Savings; Best Kept Secrets on How to Pay for Senior Services," within the newly released and #1 international bestselling anthology, "The Art of Connection" (achieving bestseller status in March 2025).A significant highlight of the Washington D.C. visit was the prestigious induction of "The Art of Connection," which features Therese's insights on senior care resources and financing, into the esteemed Library of Congress. This recognition underscores the book's impactful contribution to literature and its value as a resource.Following her time in the nation's capital, Therese continued her journey to New York City to further promote both her individual bestseller and "The Art of Connection." Her efforts included prominent exposure on a vibrant Times Square jumbotron, showcasing Therese alongside the other contributing authors to a global audience.The New York City visit also included engaging book signings and celebratory events held at the renowned Edge Voice Studio, providing an opportunity for readers and fellow authors to connect and celebrate this remarkable achievement.Therese Johnson's participation in "The Art of Connection" and the subsequent recognition at the Library of Congress and in NY City Times Square further solidify her position as a leading voice and valuable resource in the senior care industry. Her continued dedication to empowering seniors and their families through her expertise and bestselling book, "Saving Seniors Savings," is truly commendable.About Therese Johnson:Therese Johnson's Senior Care of Sacramento Referral Placement Agency is dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized guidance to seniors and their families navigating the complexities of long-term care. As a trusted referral agency, they specialize in connecting clients with suitable Assisted Living facilities, Board and Care homes, specialized Memory Care units, and In-Home Care services throughout the Sacramento and tri -County area. Their experienced senior care consultants offer individualized, one-on-one consultations to thoroughly understand each client's unique needs, budgetary constraints, medical diagnoses, and preferred geographical locations. By taking a holistic approach, Therese Johnson's agency ensures that seniors receive customized long-term care plans and carefully curated care home referrals, empowering them to make informed decisions and find the ideal living environment or in-home support.About "Saving Seniors Savings; Best Kept Secrets on How to Pay for Senior Services":This bestselling book offers practical and insightful advice on understanding long-term care options and costs, maximizing government benefits, and exploring various financial strategies to afford quality senior care.About "The Art of Connection":A newly released #1 international bestseller anthology featuring the collective wisdom and insights of authors from around the world, including Therese Johnson and her bestselling work on senior care financing.

Library of Congress in Washington DC & NY City

