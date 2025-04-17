Video On PM Modi’S ‘Good Vibes’ Takes Internet By Storm, Creates Sensation Online

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma and mass following are any political leader's envy, domestically as well as internationally. His people-connect continues to set examples and break new barriers in cementing the ties between him and his supporters, as well as well-wishers.

As the Prime Minister is known to be tech-savvy, having a penchant for accepting new technology and trends, a video of his 'good vibes' has taken the internet by storm.

The video shared by MyGovIndia has put together many precious moments of PM Modi from past incidents, where the latter is seen sharing a light-hearted conversation with the world leaders, sharing a hearty laugh, comforting the Men in Blue and also cuddling the little cubs and other animals.

While sharing the video, MyGovIndia, which describes itself as 'citizen engagement platform of the Government of India', wrote on X,“PM Modi's Vibe> Everything Else. This man is the whole moment.”

The 18-second video has taken social media by storm and is being liked and commented upon by numerous netizens.

The video, in its short presentation, brings together many facets of PM Modi's life, shedding light on how his warmth and affability make him 'endearing' to all and help build bridges across the political spectrum.

The video starts with PM Modi donning an army uniform and boarding a fighter aircraft, reinforcing his perception as a strong leader. It goes to show PM Modi's statesmanship inside the Parliament and also holding Constitutional norms in the highest regard.

Reflecting on the other side of PM Modi's life, it has brought together clips of PM Modi embracing a calf and cuddling wild animals.

Notably, PM Modi welcomed a 'new member' to his residence at Delhi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg last year. A cow gave birth to a calf at PM's residence, and it was named 'Deepjyoti' by him. PM Modi had shared pictures of playing with her and taking her on a stroll around the premises.

PM Modi's candid moments with the wild animals, including tiger cubs, are from his recent visit to Vantara, where he spent a good amount of time with them.

The video also shows PM Modi leading by example in pursuing the Swachh Abhiyaan.

He is also seen giving life lessons to the Indian cricket team in difficult times, throwing his weight behind women's power and also patting the back of the Indian diaspora during foreign trips.