‘Why So Quiet?’: CM Yogi Tears Into Opposition Over Murshidabad Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ripped into the Opposition over their 'silence' on the recent incidents of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad, which apparently broke out during protests by the Muslim groups, following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act.

He severely criticised the Opposition for their 'utter silence' on Bengal violence, as against utterances in other regions and said that this has completely exposed their double standards.

Speaking at an event titled“Uttar Pradesh:Towards a Glorious Century”, the Chief Minister slammed the opposition parties and blamed them for deep-rooted issues like corruption, casteism, and mafia rule during previous regimes.

“The same people who were involved in scams and built hotels in London using public money are the ones who looted the state and divided people along caste lines,” he said.

“Those who built their political empires on corruption, casteism, mafia power, and dynastic politics are now silent on incidents like Murshidabad,” he remarked.

Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, he said that the mafia raj has been eliminated and today the state has turned into a safer and peaceful place.

“In the past, mafias used to control entire districts. They took over government contracts, caused riots, and harassed women and businessmen. People used to be scared during festivals. Today, festivals in UP are celebrated peacefully and with grandeur,” CM Yogi stated.

CM Yogi also drew a parallel between Murshidabad violence and what cities like Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Aligarh, and Lucknow faced in the past.

The Chief Minister further blasted the Opposition for insulting national heroes like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Rana Sanga, while glorifying figures like Aurangzeb, Babur, and Jinnah, who he said were against the idea of India.

He accused opposition parties and leaders of spreading propaganda and hatred in society for vote-bank politics.

“To build a prosperous Uttar Pradesh and a self-reliant, developed India, it is important to respect our national heroes. This is also one of the pledges of the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' vision,” he highlighted.