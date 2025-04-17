403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Medexus Pharmaceuticals : Recently completed a listing agreement with the provincial government of Quebec for Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection). The Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan of the Régie de l'Assurance Maladie du Québec, or RAMQ, will now reimburse eligible claims made for Trecondyv. Medexus Pharmaceuticals shares T are trading unchanged at $2.35.
