Sylogist
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Sylogist : Has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Texas Office of the Attorney General to implement and operate a new Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service. The award follows a competitive procurement process aimed at enhancing how victims of crime receive timely, accurate, and accessible information regarding custody status and court events across Texas. Sylogist shares T are trading unchanged at $8.38.
