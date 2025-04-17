Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-17 10:14:34
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - VersaBank : Today announced, through its wholly owned subsidiary, VersaBank USA National Association, it has entered into an agreement with its second US Receivable Purchase Program partner under which the partner will leverage VersaBank's innovative RPP to fund a portion of its loan and lease originations. VersaBank shares T are trading up $0.47 at $13.85.

