Alithya Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Alithya Group inc. : Has successfully implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Workforce Scheduling as part of a transformational Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management implementation for Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Oracle Workforce Scheduling, part of Oracle Cloud HCM, skillfully balances business needs, compliance, and the employee experience by connecting data from across the organization in one native cloud scheduling solution. Alithya Group inc. shares T are trading up $0.06 at $1.80.
