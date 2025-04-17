Ukrainian Forces Liberate Around 16 Square Kilometers Near Pokrovsk Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In recent weeks, Ukraine's Defense Forces have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko, located close to Pokrovsk.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We continue our defensive operation, are carrying out counteroffensive actions, and have achieved certain successes. Over the past few weeks, we have liberated about 16 square kilometers in the area of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko," Syrskyi said.

He said he worked within the operational zone of the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group and, over the course of three days, visited nearly all brigades within the group. He also stressed that on the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces are halting around 30 enemy assault attempts daily and inflicting significant losses on Russia's invading forces.

"I heard briefings from the commander of the Operational Tactical Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, and worked productively with brigade commanders at their command posts. On the ground, I resolved pressing issues related to combat operations, ammunition supply, and logistical support," Syrskyi added.

In addition, he drew attention to the thorough preparation and equipping of combat units and assault groups. Syrskyi stressed that "this must be under constant supervision by the brigade commander and the direct responsibility of the battalion commander."

"I issued the necessary instructions to resolve critical issues and meet existing needs. The enemy has not abandoned its plans -- to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and reach the administrative borders of those regions. However, the enemy's plan remains unfulfilled," he concluded.

As earlier reported, 125 combat engagements were recorded between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders on April 16.