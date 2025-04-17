403
Union Minister C. R. Patil Reviews Key Projects Of Wildlife Institute Of India Under The Aegis Of National Mission For Clean Ganga
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 April 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil, chaired a review meeting of various projects implemented by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry and WII.
The union Minister expressed his appreciation for the commendable work being carried out by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and WII in restoring aquatic biodiversity, improving river health, building local capacities, and engaging communities in conservation. He acknowledged the impact of extensive outreach and capacity-building programs conducted across the basin and highlighted the role of WII in mass awareness initiatives, particularly those involving Ganga Praharis. Additionally, he suggested organizing a Ganga Prahari Conclave to strengthen continued engagement with volunteers and advised exploring new conservation initiatives focused on the Mugger crocodile in the rivers.
During the event, Shri C. R. Patil also released a series of knowledge products developed under these initiatives. These included Hydrophytes: Green Lungs of Ganga Volumes I & II and Protocols for Collection, Storage and Transportation of Biological Samples of Freshwater Macrofauna. These publications represent the strong scientific foundation and practical relevance of the Ministry's biodiversity conservation efforts.
It emerged in the review that a structured and multidisciplinary conservation plan was initiated by WII under the aegis of NMCG. The core aim of the project was to establish a science-based aquatic species conservation strategy for the Ganga River through a six-pronged approach: creating a dedicated conservation monitoring center, planning aquatic species restoration, building institutional capacity, establishing rescue and rehabilitation centers, initiating community-based conservation programs, and spreading education on biodiversity conservation.
A key highlight of the meeting was the launch of an important digital platform –information dashboard , developed under the Ministry of Jal Shakti and WII. The dashboard – part of the Ganga Aqualife Conservation Monitoring Centre/National Centre for River Research – serves as a comprehensive digital hub offering ecological insights, conservation case studies, and information on physiography, biodiversity, and community engagement activities across major Indian rivers, including the Ganga, Barak, Mahanadi, Narmada, Godavari, Cauvery, and Pamba.
Community engagement has been a cornerstone of this conservation model. Thousands of stakeholders-including forest officers, veterinarians, schoolteachers, NSS volunteers, and local communities-have been trained through over 130 capacity-building programs. More than 5,000 Ganga Praharis, many of them women, have been mobilized to act as frontline conservation volunteers. Their involvement has enhanced biodiversity monitoring, supported rescue operations, and strengthened local stewardship.
A massive river survey, covering over 12,000 kilometers across 22 rivers, was conducted using advanced technologies like GPS-enabled data collection, SONAR-based depth profiling, and ecological monitoring apps. Project Dolphin was launched, aiming to conserve dolphins and their habitat while supporting local livelihoods through eco-tourism and other initiatives.
The review concluded with a vote of thanks and a renewed commitment to advance data-driven, inclusive, and sustainable freshwater ecosystem conservation efforts through the continued partnership between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Wildlife Institute of India.
