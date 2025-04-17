403
Kuwait Min., Chinese Officials Visit Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Project
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan paid Thursday a field visit to the site of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project on Boubyan Island in northern Kuwait, accompanied by Chinese Deputy Minister of Transport Fu Xueyin, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, and Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei.
The Ministry stated in a press release that the visit aimed to follow up on the contract for studying, designing, and providing pre-execution services for the completion of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, in order to review the latest developments related to the contract, which officially began on March 16, 2025.
The project is considered one of the outcomes of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of Kuwait and China in September 2023.
It marks the beginning of a series of future contracts between the two sides, reflecting the mutual cooperation between the two countries.
The current contract includes a range of activities, most notably the review and completion of specific designs for the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, as well as presenting the vision and comprehensive plan for the implementation and operation of the port. (end)
