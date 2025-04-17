Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Permanent Closure Of Hamm Street Exit On Mesaieed Road Announced

2025-04-17 10:04:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced on Thursday the permanent closure of the temporary exit on Mesaieed Road for vehicles coming from the Al Maamoora Interchange Tunnel toward Al Hamm Street.

According to the statement, the closure will take effect at 2am on Friday, April 18, 2025. The exit will be shifted to the next available access point on the road.

Ashghal advised road users traveling from the Al Maamoora Interchange Tunnel toward Al Hamm Street to continue driving and use Exit 34 toward Al Maadeed Street to reach their destinations, as indicated in the attached traffic diversion map.

