MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

VANTIVA: 2024 Universal Registration Document available

Paris (France) - April 17, 2025 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) , a global technology leader in connectivity,

Vantiva informs that its 2024 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2025.

It has been prepared in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and includes the annual financial report, the corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, the sustainability report, the statutory auditors' reports and details of their fees.

The Universal Registration Document in French version is available on the Group's website , and at its corporate head office: 10 Boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

It is also available on the website of the AMF ( ).

An English version of the Universal Registration Document (free translation of the French version filed with the AMF) is also available on the company's website at the address above.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and IoT-driven smart systems that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base. The acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks business in January 2024 further bolstered the company and its ongoing commitment to innovation.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

... ...

Attachment

2025-04-17 Presse Release Availability URD 2024