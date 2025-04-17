Unstoppable Domains And Bitcoin Cash Launch .BCH Web3 Domains To Streamline Crypto Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, a Web3 digital identity platform, and the Bitcoin Cash have joined forces to launch .BCH, marking a major step forward in simplifying blockchain-based payments. The new domain extension gives Bitcoin Cash (BCH) users a personalized, secure, and user-friendly way to manage their crypto presence.

Bitcoin Cash, one of the leading peer-to-peer cryptocurrencies, processes over $4 billion in transactions each month and holds a market cap exceeding $5.3 billion. Known for fast, low-cost payments, BCH enables transactions in seconds-critical for real-world use cases like retail, cross-border transfers, and micro-payments, where delays can cost both time and trust. With .BCH domains, users can now replace complex wallet addresses with a human-readable name, dramatically improving usability and accessibility for both individuals and businesses.

Launched in collaboration with BCH.inf and the Bitcoin Cash Foundation, the .BCH domain initiative reflects a shared vision of expanding blockchain access and creating real-world use cases for crypto. With a .BCH domain, users can send and receive crypto with ease, create decentralized identities, and unify their onchain activity under one simplified name.

“.BCH domains are more than just a convenience-they're a leap forward in usability, security, and mass adoption,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains.“By collaborating with the Bitcoin Cash Foundation, we're making it easier for millions to engage with crypto in a way that feels intuitive and secure.”

Whether you're a crypto enthusiast, developer, or enterprise, .BCH domains offer a powerful way to personalize your digital identity and transact with confidence in the Bitcoin Cash ecosystem. To learn more or claim your .BCH domain, visitText> .

. About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees.

Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years-2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025-Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: Text>

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency designed for fast, low-fee payments that don't rely on central authorities. With a focus on scalability, usability, and economic freedom, Bitcoin Cash enables individuals and businesses around the world to transact securely, efficiently, and affordably using digital cash.

CONTACT: Sandy Carter press (at)