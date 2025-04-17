Sushil Pandey Calls Playing Jyotiba Phule’S Brother A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Sushil Pandey is all set to portray a significant role in the upcoming biographical drama“Phule,” based on the life of social reformer Jyotiba Phule.

Calling it a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,' Pandey expressed his gratitude for getting to play the role of Phule's brother, Baba Rao Phule -someone who stood by the legendary figure during his revolutionary journey. Speaking about his role, he shared,“In Phule, I portray the complex and often controversial role of Baba Rao Phule, the brother of the revolutionary Jyotiba Phule. While the film highlights the pioneering efforts of Jyotiba and Savitribai in their fight for education and social justice, my character presents a stark contrast. Baba Rao is an opportunist-on the surface, he appears ordinary, but deep down, he's driven by self-interest. In a moment of betrayal, he attempts to seize Jyotiba's property during a time of great struggle.”

“What makes Baba Rao so compelling is his staunch opposition to the ideals his brother stood for. He actively condemns their reformist efforts. Playing this role allowed me to explore how even close familial bonds can be tested when faced with revolutionary change,” he added.

Talking about the process of preparing for the role, Sushil revealed,“When I first met Anant Mahadevan sir, he already had a clear vision for Baba Rao Phule. That clarity made my job so much easier. He's also a brilliant actor himself, so I felt secure under his direction. Honestly, I didn't have to over-prepare because he guided me so well.”

“For me, being part of Phule felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Sushil.“It's a story that deserves to be told, and I'm honored to play Jyotiba Phule's brother. I've been fortunate to be part of meaningful films, and I truly believe good stories find their way to me. This is definitely one of them.”

Furthermore, the 'Super 30' actor opened up about his working experience with his co-actors. He shared,“I've known Pratik for a while-we both come from theatre, and that gives us a similar approach to acting. He's a gentleman and a fitness enthusiast-we even worked out together almost every day after pack-up! Patralekha, on the other hand, I met for the first time on this set. She's not only a brilliant actor but also a lovely human being. The energy on set was amazing. I was surrounded by friends-Amit Behl sir, Vinay Pathak sir, Jay Sengupta ji, Darshil Safari, our writer Muazzam Beg, and of course, Anant Mahadevan sir. It felt like we were all collaborating on something meaningful, not just acting.”

“One of my most unforgettable memories was working under Anant sir's direction. His one-liners were hilarious, and he ran an incredibly disciplined set,” Sushil recalled.

On a related note,“Phule” also features Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles and is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Anant Mahadevan.

The biographical drama based on the life and legacy of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule is slated to release on April 25.