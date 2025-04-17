L3 Family Wealth Partners Continues Expansion Through Minneapolis To Meet Growing Demand For Retirement Planning Services

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L3 Family Wealth Partners, a widely recognized financial planning firm specializing in retirement strategies, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in the Mill District of Minneapolis. With deep-rooted experience serving retirees and pre-retirees across the country, this expansion reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to delivering personalized, local guidance to the Minneapolis community.

L3 Family Wealth Partners has long supported clients in Minnesota and has built strong relationships in the area. The new office simply strengthens that presence-making it easier for local families to access guided retirement planning strategies in person.

"We recognize the importance of providing specialized, thoughtful financial planning as people approach one of the most critical stages of their lives," said Marc Linsky, Senior Partner at L3 Family Wealth Partners. "Our decision to open an office in Minneapolis wasn't driven by market trends-it was driven by people. We've been working with individuals in the Twin Cities for some time now, and this move allows us to be even more present and responsive to their needs."

The Minneapolis office offers the full range of services L3 is known for, including retirement income planning, tax-focused investment strategies, portfolio management, Social Security optimization, and legacy planning. As a multi-generational family business with decades of experience, L3 delivers these services with a strong emphasis on education, accessibility, and long-term relationships - values that extend to the firm's public media presence.

L3 Family Wealth Partners reaches a wide audience every week through The Money Report, which airs every Sunday Morning on CBS, and The Retirement Reality Report, a popular radio show broadcast Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. on WJNO 1290. Both platforms are designed to make retirement planning more approachable and to empower listeners with knowledge they can act on.

"Our family business is built on a foundation of integrity and a deep commitment to the communities we serve. As a family, we understand the importance of being present," said David Linsky, Advisor at L3 Family Wealth Partners, "-not just as financial advisors, but as active members of the community. Being hands-on in our local neighborhoods allows us to truly connect with people and better understand their needs. It's not just about helping them plan for retirement-it's about making sure they feel supported throughout their entire financial journey. That is why I've made my home in Minneapolis - in order to run the office in this amazing community."

L3 Family Wealth Partners looks forward to becoming an even more valuable resource for the Twin Cities, continuing its mission to help individuals retire with clarity and confidence.

About L3 Family Wealth Partners

L3 Family Wealth Partners is a comprehensive financial planning firm specializing in retirement strategies. With decades of experience and a client-first approach, the firm helps individuals and families navigate the complex financial challenges of retirement through personalized solutions and proven strategies. L3 reaches audiences across the country through its weekly TV segments, radio programs, and live community events providing education and insight to those preparing for life's next chapter.

Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor. L3 Family Wealth LLC Partners and Centaurus Financial Inc. are not affiliated.

