Veterans Help Group And Sixth Region AUSA Announce Collaboration To Enhance Disability Support For Veterans

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Help Group (VHG) and the Sixth Region Association of the United States Army (AUSA) are announcing a pioneering partnership aimed at improving understanding and facilitating assistance with earned disability benefits. This collaboration will launch a new Disability Eligibility Screener which is designed to empower Sixth Region AUSA members by simplifying the process of determining eligibility for critical disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Sixth Region of AUSA, encompassing the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and California, represents a vibrant community of veterans and their families. Recognizing the challenges many veterans face in navigating the VA benefits framework, this partnership leverages VHG's expertise in disability advocacy with AUSA's extensive network to deliver a user-friendly, accessible tool tailored to the needs of the region's veterans.

The VA Disability Eligibility Screener is a new resource that allows veterans to assess their potential eligibility for disability compensation based on service-connected conditions. By answering a series of guided questions, users then have the option to engage with a VA accredited advocate who might provide further assistance. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to ensuring veterans secure the benefits they've earned through their service.

"We are proud to partner with the Sixth Region AUSA to bring access, information, assistance to veterans and their families," said Joe Waring, CEO of Veterans Help Group. "We consider it our duty to help raise awareness about whether veterans might be eligible for earned disability benefits and how they engage with VA accredited assistance for their needs."

The Sixth Region AUSA, known for its dedication to advancing the interests of soldiers, veterans, and military families, sees this partnership as a natural extension of its mission. "Our members have sacrificed so much for our nation, and ensuring they have the resources to access their VA benefits is a top priority," said Jay Sweeney, President of the Sixth Region AUSA. "This collaboration with Veterans Help Group brings an invaluable service directly to our community, and we're excited to see the impact it will have."

The Disability Eligibility Screener was rolled out to Sixth Region AUSA members starting April 11th, 2025, with plans and support to help educate veterans across the region.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in veterans' advocacy by combining technology, expertise, and community outreach to deliver results. Veterans Help Group and the Sixth Region AUSA invite veterans in the region to visit to learn more.

About Veterans Help Group

Veterans Help Group is a national team of VA accredited advocates and agents diligently working to help veterans secure earned disability benefits stemming from service-connected injuries. Please visit to learn more.

About Sixth Region Association of the United States Army

The Sixth Region AUSA represents a diverse community of soldiers, veterans, and military families across Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Nevada and California. As part of the national AUSA network, the Sixth Region is committed to supporting the Army community through advocacy, education, and outreach initiatives. Please visit to learn more.

SOURCE Veterans Help Group

