First Student To Showcase Award-Winning First Charge Solution At ACT Expo 2025

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student , the leader in electrified student transportation, will exhibit and present at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo from April 28-30, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Attendees can visit First Student and TECO-Westinghouse at Booth #6789 to discover how the collaboration is powering the future of clean transportation through the innovative First Charge infrastructure solution. TECO-Westinghouse is the trusted partner building First Student's First Charge power hubs, supporting the transition to clean, electric school transportation. IC Bus will also have an electrified version of their flagship CE school bus on display in the booth.

"As North America's leading school transportation provider, sustainability is reflected in our strategy, our company values, and our innovation efforts," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "ACT Expo provides an exciting opportunity to connect with school districts, fleet operators and industry partners as we showcase our innovative First Charge infrastructure solution. Designed not only for school districts but also for medium-duty to heavy-duty fleet operators, First Charge reflects our commitment to shaping a cleaner, more efficient transportation landscape."

First Student recently reached an industry-leading milestone, surpassing 5 million miles driven on its electric school buses. This accomplishment is largely due to First Charge, a modular, above-ground charging infrastructure solution that reduces costs and increases scalability by alleviating the need for traditional construction methods of digging and trenching. This patent-pending solution is now available to all school districts and other medium-duty to heavy-duty fleet operators on a subscription basis.

First Student was recently awarded the prestigious 2025 Edison Award in the Scalable Clean Transportation Energy category for its First Charge solution and has also been named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 in the transportation category. This recognition highlights First Student's leadership in sustainability innovation, which includes advancing electric student transportation as well as ongoing initiatives designed to enhance the performance and environmental impact of gas-powered vehicles.

John Kenning, CEO of First Student, will be featured as a panelist alongside Sidney Brown, CEO of NFI, and Sarah Burke, CEO of Martin Brower. The panel will explore leadership in sustainable transportation and the future of clean energy solutions. | April 28, 2025 – 3:15 p.m. PT in ACC North 200 Level Mainstage

Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification at First Student, will be featured as a panelist alongside Vicki Kuo of ConEd and Jessie Aubry of Bechtel to review how strategic partnerships are accelerating the adoption of electric school buses. | April 28, 2025 – 8:30 a.m. PT Room 152

Alex Cook, Chief Engineer of First Student, will present in the Expo Hall Theater. Alex will share how his team evaluates depot sites for electrification; and highlight how electrification is a shared journey that requires collaboration across sectors. | April 30, 2025 - 12:10 p.m. PT Booth space 5227 Jen Harp, VP of EV Programs at First Student, will be featured as a panelist alongside Lauren Lynch, Senior Mechanical Engineer Researcher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Taylor Sayward, Account Executive, Schools, The Mobility House, Michael Sawyer, Executive Director of Transportation, San Marcos Unified School District and Mike Bullman, Director of Transportation, South Carolina Department of Education. This session will elaborate on the challenges and opportunities associated with the shift to sustainable school transportation. | April 30, 2025 - 1:30 p.m. in Room: 161

As the leading provider of K-12 transportation solutions, First Student ensures the safest and most reliable ride to school each day for 5.5 million students in communities across North America. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company is on track to complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student delivers a wide range of essential services, including home-to-school transportation, special needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, maintenance, and charter services. The company's focus goes beyond logistics by creating a positive, welcoming environment for students on each of its 45,000 buses. By continuously enhancing the transportation experience for students and families, First Student helps to ensure every child arrives to school ready to achieve their full potential.

