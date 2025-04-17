Echo Global Logistics Sr. Vice President Of Product Technology Named To 2025 Top Women To Watch List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It's an honor to be named to this award alongside so many accomplished women in transportation," Leckow said. "The work we do at Echo is essential, and I'm proud to be recognized for the type of drive and expertise this industry requires. I'm grateful for the chance to further such opportunities for women in logistics through my work at Echo."

Throughout her 17-year Echo career, Leckow has worked on nearly every product line and business area the company has to offer, from Truckload shipping to LTL to EchoShip, Echo's web-based portal for shippers. Currently, Leckow leads her team in actively building and expanding EchoAccelerator, the company's Transportation Management System . By introducing new capabilities and technology along the way, Leckow and her team are able to identify opportunities to streamline workflows and better understand user goals to enhance productivity and drive improvement to service for our shippers and carriers.

"Trisha is one of Echo's most dedicated technology experts," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "With experience in multiple areas of the company, Trisha translates this knowledge to optimizing Echo's core technology, understanding not just the technical aspects of our system but the business impact as well."

Leckow participates in Echo's mentorship program and actively works to establish good relationships with other women in the industry. Like the early stages of her own career, she is always open to mentoring those with less experience and enjoys showing the ropes to women interested in exploring a career in the technology development sector.

