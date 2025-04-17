Boys & Girls Clubs Of Frederick County Growing & Serving More Kids

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The BGC have been tremendous partners in helping us identify the community need and bringing their programming to Brunswick," says Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown. "We look forward to the ongoing work with them and their services in the Brunswick Community."

The Club has also started a new partnership with Heather Ridge School. A team from Frederick County Public Schools and the Heather Ridge administration reached out to Club staff wanting to learn more about how BGC programs could support students at the alternative school.

In March, BGCFC Site Director Isaiah Martin began volunteering during the school day to lead Passport to Manhood for a small group of Heather Ridge students. This program teaches youth to develop a positive self-image, form healthy relationships, set goals for their futures, and avoid risky behaviors that might derail those goals. Facilitating BGC programs during the school day at a school allows the organization to expand its footprint and reach more young people.

This work is made possible by generous donations from individuals and local businesses in the Frederick community. The Club is currently fundraising for its signature annual event, the 3rd annual Battle of the Bands, scheduled for 3-8pm on Saturday, May 10th at the Frederick Fairgrounds, Bldg 14. This year's event is being held in partnership with Let There Be Rock Schools, featuring performances by 5 youth bands from the Rock Schools as the Club highlights its mission of providing opportunities for youth in Frederick County.

The event will feature local food trucks, beer from Rockwell Brewery, wine from Hidden Hills Vineyard, as well as a Kids Zone with face painting and other fun games & activities the whole family can enjoy. Event attendees will get to hear testimonials from Club youth and their families.

Entry is just $10, and kids under 5 get in free. Tickets are on sale now at and will also be available at the gate the day of the event. This event is RAIN OR SHINE but will take place primarily indoors at the Frederick Fairgrounds.

100% of proceeds from this event will benefit youth in Frederick County, helping keep Club programs affordable and ensure no child is ever turned away based on inability to pay.

