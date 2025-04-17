Pash Co. Launches New Holding Company Focused On Advancing Social Health

Founder Erin Pash, Former Ellie Mental Health CEO, Introduces New Approach to Technology and Human Connection

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pash Co. (People Advancing Social Health) today announced its official launch as a holding company dedicated to developing businesses that enhance social health and human connection. Founded by Erin Pash, a licensed therapist and former CEO and founder of Ellie Mental Health, the company aims to provide innovative solutions leveraging technology to foster meaningful in-person interactions.

Pash Co. is focused on promoting social health, defined as our ability to connect with others and our environment in ways that improve both individual wellbeing and community strength. The holding company will incubate and develop businesses across technology, social media, retail and consumer products that align with this core mission.

"After a decade of building Ellie Mental Health into the third largest outpatient behavioral health business in the United States, I'm expanding my focus to address the broader social health crisis we're facing," Pash said. "Our modern technology often keeps us connected digitally but disconnected physically. Pash Co. is committed to reversing that trend by creating products and services that harness technology to enhance real-life human connection."

Pash recently transitioned to the role of Chairwoman of the Board and Advisor at Ellie Mental Health to pursue this new venture, bringing her expertise as a mental health professional, business leader, and creative innovator to address social wellness on a broader scale.

The company is launching with three initial ventures that will be released this year:



Talk To My Face : A first-of-its-kind social media app that redesigns the traditional social experience by requiring in-person connection, leveraging the science of dopamine in a way that enhances real human interaction rather than digital dependency.

Caveman to Casanova : An app specifically designed to help men build stronger, more fulfilling relationships through practical guidance and support. Pot Mama's : A cannabusiness retail concept offering high-quality products while creating a social community focused on destigmatizing cannabis use among women.

"We're starting a movement to prioritize social health as a critical component of overall wellness," Pash added. "The goal is to create technology that brings us together in meaningful ways, not keep us isolated behind screens. At Pash Co., we're pushing the creative limits of what's possible when we design technology with human connection at its core."

Pash Co. is currently developing additional ventures and seeking strategic partnerships with organizations that share its commitment to advancing social health.

About Pash Co.

Pash Co. (People Advancing Social Health) is a holding company founded by Erin Pash that develops businesses with a shared mission of enhancing social health. Through innovative technology, products, and services, Pash Co. aims to improve how people connect with each other and their environment for the betterment of individuals and communities. For more information, visit pashcompany.

SOURCE Pash Co.

