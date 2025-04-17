Academy Sports + Outdoors Champions Youth Sports Through New Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Sports and outdoor activities have the power to bring people together by helping kids build confidence and strengthening the bonds within our communities," said Meredith Klein, Vice President of Communications for Academy Sports + Outdoors. "Academy is excited to team up with Boys & Girls Club of America to create fun opportunities that get kids outside and active."

Through this partnership, Academy will provide Boys & Girls Club coaches and kids with "Intro to Sport" kits, which contain seasonally relevant sports equipment and helpful coaching instructions. Additionally, Academy will host shopping sprees with several local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the year to provide members with back-to-school essentials, holiday gifts, or sports and outdoor gear that helps them to have fun outside.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America believes in purposeful partnerships that align with our mission and contribute to society. We're thrilled to join forces with Academy Sports + Outdoors, a company that shares our dedication to making sports accessible to all youth," said Eric Osborne, Senior Director of Sports Programming for Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This partnership will enable young people to engage in sports, develop new skills, and foster a sense of community, all while making active lifestyles easily attainable."

The two organizations kicked off their partnership earlier this year with shopping sprees at Academy's new store celebrations. NFL linebacker and Harrisburg native, Micah Parsons, joined Academy at its Harrisburg, Pa. grand opening where he took 100 children from Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg on a shopping spree. The next day, University of Pittsburgh running back, Juelz Goff, took another 100 kids on a shopping spree at the York, Pa. store with Boys & Girls Clubs' Columbia Clubhouse and Jack Walker Clubhouse. Their involvement highlights the importance of community support and the role of mentors in inspiring the next generation to have fun in the outdoors.

