PKWARE Releases A Quantum Ready Assessment

Quantum isn't just a future concern - it's a rapidly approaching reality, and PKWARE is the answer.

PKWARE simplifies what could be a complex transition to post-quantum cryptography with proven tools and expert guidance. The PKWARE Quantum Readiness Assessment helps organizations assess their current exposure and build a roadmap to ensure crypto agility.

Organizations can achieve quantum-readiness by:



Assessing Vulnerabilities: Identify data and systems at risk of quantum-based attacks.

Reducing Risk Footprint: Reduce overall risk by protecting data at risk. Collaborating with Experts: Engage with PKWARE's quantum specialists for a seamless transition.

"Quantum isn't just a future concern - it's a rapidly approaching reality," said Spencer Kupferman, CEO at PKWARE. "We're proud to lead the way with our quantum readiness assessment and quantum safe encryption capabilities that will help our customers stay secure and compliant without disrupting their operations. Preparing now means staying ahead-not scrambling later. Our solutions follow your data, respect your policies, and ensure you're ready for whatever comes next-whether it's quantum, AI, or the next unknown threat."

The Impending Quantum Threat

Quantum algorithms, such as Shor's, will render many current encryption methods obsolete. Experts predict RSA-2048 encryption could be cracked within 24 hours once quantum machines reach maturity.

NIST Leads the Way on Quantum Standards

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized three quantum-safe encryption algorithms in August 2024, including:



CRYSTALS-Kyber for key encapsulation CRYSTALS-Dilithium , FALCON , and SPHINCS+ for digital signatures

These standards provide a secure foundation for transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic systems.

The Time to Act is Now

With decades of encryption experience and leading scientists contributing to quantum-safe standards, PKWARE is uniquely positioned to guide organizations through this critical transformation with ease and trust.

About PKWARE

For nearly 40 years, PKWARE has led the industry in data-centric security solutions, helping organizations meet compliance requirements, reduce risk, and maintain data privacy-even in the face of quantum disruption. PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment.

PKWARE's ultra-efficient, scalable solution is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance.

