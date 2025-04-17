Arkieva Recognized As A Challenger In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Supply Chain Planning Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In Arkieva's view, placement as a Challenger reflects the company's ability to support complex, global supply chains with a comprehensive planning platform that spans strategic, tactical and operational layers. The company supports midsize-to-large manufacturers, particularly in the chemical, food and beverage and consumer products industries to solve planning challenges across demand forecasting, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning (S&OP) and detailed scheduling.

"We're honored to be recognized once again for our vision and execution," says Sujit Singh, COO of Arkieva.

"We believe being recognized as a Challenger in this year's Magic Quadrant confirms what our customers experience every day: that our planning platform delivers measurable impact without unnecessary complexity," said Sujit Singh, COO of Arkieva. "Our focus continues to be on enabling more proactive and agile planning decisions for real-world environments."

"Arkieva continues to grow with our customers' needs, with investment in AI, machine learning, automation and better algorithms to support faster decision cycles and better planning outcomes," added Singh. "We're honored to be recognized once again for our vision and execution."

To access the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, visit : .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, By Pia Orup Lund , Joe Graham , Caleb Thomson , Shane Brett , Eva Dawkins , 14 April 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Arkieva

For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Linde, Messer and INEOS at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit .

