MASA Unveils New Positioning: Medical Access & Service Advantage

New name reflects expanded commitment to helping members overcome barriers to accessing medical care

SUNRISE, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA®, the leading provider of emergency medical transportation coverage in the U.S. and across 14 international markets, today unveiled its new positioning: Medical Access & Service Advantage . This change reflects the company's evolution beyond just providing transportation benefits, reinforcing its broader mission: helping to ensure individuals and families have access to the critical medical care and services they need - when and where they need them.

"We strive to eliminate barriers to accessing critical medical care regardless of the countless variables that routinely undermine timely and affordable access," said MASA CEO David Harris. "While many know us for our decades-long commitment to emergency and non-emergency medical transportation, our vision extends far beyond that. We are focused on addressing the countless challenges people face accessing essential medical services - whether it's transportation, accident support, medical assistance while abroad, or having a trusted resource for important supplemental coverages. Being a MASA member means having a true advantage in protecting yourself and your loved ones in times of medical need."

Founded more than 50 years ago as Medical Air Services Association, Inc., MASA pioneered the first prepaid membership program for emergency air transportation. Today, MASA's expanded benefit options include companion transportation benefits, worldwide emergency transportation and repatriation benefits, cruise-specific benefits, and helpful extras like transportation interruption expense protection.

With a workforce of more than 400 professionals serving millions of members worldwide, MASA is well-positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to support medical access in the years to come.

Founded in 1974, Medical Access & Service Advantage (MASA®) is a leading provider of emergency and medical transportation benefits. Designed to enhance primary healthcare plans, MASA supports members by covering additional out-of-pocket costs for medical transport while also offering other benefits for use during recovery and beyond. With services spanning all 50 states, Canada, and 14 international markets, MASA protects more than 2 million members. Standard benefits include the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada, with worldwide1 protection offered for certain memberships. For more information, visit masaaccess .

1 Worldwide protection includes any region with the exclusion of Antarctica (and not prohibited by U.S. law or under certain U.S. travel advisories) as long as the member has provided ten (10) day notice.

