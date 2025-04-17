AI And Cybersecurity Lead Comptia's Agenda At RSAC 2025

"Job candidates will need a passing knowledge of how to use AI effectively and be able to demonstrate competency."

"AI's impact on the workforce will be analogous to changes brought on by cloud computing," Thibodeaux said. "Cloud migration created a handful of new job roles, but not wholesale change. Of greater impact was the introduction of the need for cloud skills in tech support, cybersecurity, networking, software development and other existing job roles. The same will likely be true for AI but maybe even more so in cybersecurity roles."

Cyber professionals will need to understand how to best use AI tools in areas such as analyzing data, monitoring threats, configuring systems and using best practices, according to Thibodeaux.

"Job candidates will need to have a passing knowledge of how to use AI effectively in these areas and be able to demonstrate competency as more employers get smarter in their use of pre-employment assessment tools," he added.

Training required to build AI skills will become more competency focused and delivered in entirely different frameworks.

"Think of AI agents acting autonomously in contained environments trying to outwit you at every turn, closely mimicking what's already happening in practice as threat actors become more sophisticated," Thibodeaux explained.

Similarly, for cybersecurity certifications and credentials to remain relevant in the world of AI, the way in which people are tested must be reinvented with exams that are more unpredictable, dynamic and possibly chaotic to better test the mettle of individuals, he added.

CompTIA is developing a new SecAI+ certification, which will be a stand-alone adjunct to its current Security+, PenTest+, CySA+ and SecurityX credentials. Earlier this year CompTIA introduced AI Essentials, a comprehensive course to build foundational understanding of AI concepts, tools and techniques that are essential in today's technology-driven workplace.

CompTIA team members will be available in Booth S-3108 throughout RSAC 2025, which runs from April 28 through May 1.

