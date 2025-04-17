SODI Launches Innovative Aroma Scent Phone Case On Kickstarter -- Blending Technology With Scented Emotion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --, the premium Apple accessories brand, has just launched a groundbreaking new product on Kickstarter: the, an innovative iPhone case that combines emotional design, everyday functionality, and a touch of luxury.

Continue Reading

Exclusively designed for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max , this case does more than just protect your device - it enhances your daily experience through scent. Inside the case is a discreet, replaceable capsule that releases a gentle fragrance as you use your phone. There are currently five signature scents available, making your phone feel more personal and mood-matching than ever before.



Blue Poppy : A rich and intoxicating blend of orange, coffee, and rose in the top notes, balanced with jasmine, lily of the valley, and sandalwood in the middle, and a warm base of amber and musk.

Red Rose : A romantic floral symphony with citrus and green freshness at the top, red rose and violet in full bloom at the heart, and soft honey and musk whispering at the base.

Earth : A grounding fragrance inspired by nature and the five elements, combining mineral freshness and woody tones with bright hints of grapefruit and orange.

Seaside : Crisp citrus and green notes unfold into a bouquet of jasmine, orange blossom, rose, and lily of the valley - evoking the elegance of nature and ocean air. Jasmine : A fresh, floral escape with tuberose, jasmine, and orange blossom, enhanced by sea breeze undertones that transport you to a serene coastal afternoon.

Protection is still top of mind. The case features airbag-style shock resistance , giving your iPhone enhanced drop protection without sacrificing style. It's also MagSafe compatible , meaning it works perfectly with magnetic mounts, wireless chargers, and accessories - offering seamless convenience without needing to remove the case.

Despite being live on Kickstarter for just two days, the Aroma Scent Phone Case has already drawn significant attention from tech lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts who crave something fresh and meaningful in their everyday carry.

"We wanted to design something that not only protects your phone but also elevates your daily interaction with it," said a spokesperson for SODI. "The Aroma Scent Case lets users express their personality in a new way - through scent."

This launch is another example of SODI's dedication to design that bridges beauty and practicality. Known for accessories like foldable keyboards, laptop stands, and Vision Pro gear, SODI continues to push boundaries in the Apple accessory space.

The Kickstarter campaign is now live, and early supporters can take advantage of exclusive discounts and bundles.

Check out the campaign here:

About SODI

SODI is dedicated to creating high-performance accessories for Apple users who value innovation, comfort, and style. We stand by sustainability, prioritizing eco-friendly materials and ergonomic designs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. We craft products that blend aesthetic elegance with uncompromising performance, an approach that earned us the prestigious Red Dot Awardand reflects our commitment to smart, sustainable design.

We believe in the power of smart, simple solutions for modern living. Back us today and be part of the next wave of cutting-edge innovations.



Core team has over 10+ years combined experience

Targeting 20M+ Users Across Europe & North America

200+ invention patents

Red Dot Design Award winner

Products certified by ISO 9001, CE, RoHS, WEEE, FCC, and China CCC Adjustable Stand, Keyboard, Mouse, iPhone Case, Cable, Wireless Charger, Power Bank, MagSafe Accs.

For media or commercial inquiries, visit our official website at sodigear .

SOURCE SODI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED