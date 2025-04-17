Boys & Girls Clubs Of Central Iowa Heads To Monster Jam® Thanks To Northern Tool + Equipment

The Minnesota-based retailer donated 70 Monster Jam® tickets to the non-profit

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment shared a day of fun at Monster Jam® with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa , donating 70 tickets to the organization so local kids and teens could attend the show last weekend.

"BGCCI is thankful to be able to offer unique opportunities and experiences for our club kids through partners in our community and across the country," said Neisa Taylor, Director of Operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa. "Thank you to Northern Tool + Equipment for supporting Iowa youth!"

Northern Tool is the official hardware retailer of tools and related equipment partner for Monster Jam®.

"It's special for us to give back and invite the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa to experience the fun, adrenaline and excitement of Monster Jam," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Northern Tool + Equipment.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool ), Instagram (@northern_tool ), TikTok (@northerntool ), X (Twitter) (@northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

About BGCCI

For over 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa has provided kids and teens in our community with a safe, supportive environment, structured programs, and caring staff role models. Highly educated and trained professionals at eight area Club locations give 1,600+ members the resources and guidance to graduate high school on time with a plan for the future. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa's programs help young people achieve academic success, model good character & citizenship, live healthy lifestyles, and prepare for the workforce. For more information, visit .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

