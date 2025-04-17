Elliott Releases Bonus Episode Of Streamline 66 Podcast Series Featuring 1:1 Conversation With Partner John Pike

Discussion Covers Elliott's Engagement with Phillips 66 and the Path to Unlocking Significant Value at the Company

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together make it a top five shareholder in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ) (the "Company" or "Phillips"), today released the third episode of the Streamline 66 Podcast. The series features 1:1 conversations with Elliott's highly qualified director nominees, as well as industry experts.

The latest installment features Elliott Partner John Pike in conversation with Elliott Managing Director Geoff Sorbello. Mr. Pike said:



"If the synergies [between Phillips 66's businesses] were apparent, you would see them in the financial statements. The stock would be trading better...In high-performing companies where they say there are synergies or they say that they're going to improve the cost structure, those results are seen in the financial statements...The company doesn't have to create PowerPoint decks to tell you about synergies."



"[Phillips 66] wants to continue growing the midstream [segment] by buying more assets...They want to do whatever they can to effectively themselves forget and have the market forget that they are, to a large extent, a refiner. And the way they're solving their refining problem is not by fixing refining, it's by becoming a midstream company, which doesn't work. A low multiple business cannot buy its way out of a problem by buying high multiple businesses."

"We only win if all shareholders win. Short-term fixes or changes literally do nothing for us. We need this to be fixed and for it to work and for it to work over a multi-year period. So that is our overarching goal."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

