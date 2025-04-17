Coffee Bros. Launches $9.99 Opportunity To Purchase Brazil's #1 Coffee

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This special offering, discounted 65% from its $75.00 retail value, is part of Coffee Bros.' broader campaign to support specialty coffee producers, raise awareness about the true value of high-scoring coffees, and push back against policies threatening the future of the industry.

"Now is the time to double down on specialty coffee and not turn away from it," said Dan Hunnewell , co-founder of Coffee Bros. "We want to help more consumers experience what makes 90+ point coffees so extraordinary - and why these producers deserve our support."

Educating Consumers While Supporting Producers

Over the past year, green coffee prices have surged more than 100% , driven by global shortages and speculation on the C-Market. Simultaneously, the U.S. has imposed tariffs as high as 46% on coffee imports from 15 of the world's top-producing countries, including Brazil, Colombia, and Vietnam.

The result: small roasters are being squeezed, consumers are paying more, and producers who invest years perfecting their craft may lose access to the U.S. market.

"This coffee is a perfect example of what's at stake," said Hunnewell. "A 92-point Natural Yellow Catucaí like this is the product of meticulous processing and innovation at origin. We want to show that specialty coffee is worth the price - and worth protecting."

A Call to Exempt Coffee from U.S. Tariffs

Coffee Bros. is also using this campaign to amplify their petition calling on the U.S. government to exempt coffee from tariffs . Coffee, unlike other commodities, cannot be manufactured at scale in the U.S. , with Hawaii and Puerto Rico producing less than 1% of national consumption.

"Coffee is not steel or cars - it's an agricultural product that requires global trade," said Hunnewell. "Tariffs hurt not only small roasters like us, but also our long-term partners at origin who rely on access to the U.S. market."

Coffee Bros. urges consumers to support specialty roasters who prioritize transparency and ethical sourcing, and to help push for policy that reflects the unique structure of the global coffee industry.

Try the #1 Coffee from Brazil - While Supplies Last

This 92.32-point Natural Yellow Catucaí is light-roasted to highlight its bright, clean sweetness - ideal for pour-over or iced coffee.

Purchase opportunities are limited. Sign up at to claim your bag.

About Coffee Bros.

Founded in 2019, Coffee Bros. is a U.S.-based specialty coffee roaster committed to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and long-term partnerships with producers around the world. Through transparency, education, and initiatives like this campaign, Coffee Bros. aims to make high-quality coffee accessible while advocating for a more resilient and equitable coffee supply chain.

