UK Supports Germany’s Supply of Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to the media, the United Kingdom would back Germany if it chooses to transfer Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.
The article, referencing officials from the British administration, suggests that the UK would approve such a move.
London has consistently advocated for arming Kyiv with the German-produced missile systems.
These weapons, with a reach of approximately 500 kilometers, possess the capacity to hit targets far within Russian territory.
The piece highlights that Moscow has cautioned against this, asserting that providing Ukraine with such long-range armaments and enabling strikes on Russian soil would mark a significant intensification of the ongoing conflict.
A representative from the UK’s foreign affairs department commented on the issue, saying, “We continue to work with our partners, including Germany, to equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory.”
This was in reference to the prospective shipment of Taurus missiles.
The article comes shortly after statements made by Germany's incoming Chancellor, Friedrich Merz.
In an interview with a German public broadcaster, on Sunday, Merz expressed readiness to supply the missiles, stating, “I have always said that I would do it.”
