Ashade Tech Achieves Major Milestone With Global Implementation Of Trustpattern® Printable Smartcard Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The JHEV Digital ID card project is now fully integrated into the department's ID issuance system. Each Digital ID features a printed TrustPattern® image that provides secure, offline, and controlled access to personal information.

"This implementation at JHEV demonstrates TrustPattern's real-world impact and efficiency in delivering secure identity systems at scale. It showcases how government agencies can transform traditional processes without compromising on security or accessibility," said Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass, President of Ashade Tech Inc.

Key Features of TrustPattern® in the JHEV Digital ID System



Dual Authentication – Authenticate users and control access based on user roles, preventing unauthorized access.

Tokenization for Wallet Functions – TrustPattern® supports token-based systems, enabling secure wallet functionalities within a printed medium.

Advanced Security – Imperceptible visual patterns ensure authenticity and tamper-proof protection.

Encryption – Equipped with high-grade encryption protocols, TrustPattern® is suitable for sensitive use cases like Digital IDs, border control / vehicle clearance, and classified access.

Offline Access – TrustPattern® can store megabytes of encrypted data retrievable without an internet connection, enabling frictionless and reliable offline functionality. Compartmentalized Access Control – Enables granular, role-based access to sensitive data.

"TrustPattern®'s readily available APIs allowed JHEV to implement the Digital ID system swiftly, avoiding major infrastructure overhauls. The system is now being extended to empaneled medical facilities, and we are working towards a closed-loop ecosystem that supports veterans with access to essential items at discounted rates," said Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass, Chief Operating Officer at Ashade Tech Inc.

TrustPattern®: Real-World Innovation

TrustPattern® is the world's first printable smartcard technology-encoding secure data into a unique pattern that can be printed onto any surface using standard printers. It eliminates the need for chips or smartcard readers, providing a cost-effective, scalable, and environmentally sustainable alternative for digital identity and authentication.

The successful deployment by JHEV stands as proof of its security, versatility, and ROI advantages. TrustPattern® is not just theoretical innovation-it is practical technology solving real-world problems.

Global Availability & Partner Opportunities

TrustPattern® is available worldwide. Ashade Tech is actively seeking strategic partners, resellers, distributors, and implementation partners to expand TrustPattern® deployments across the globe-including but not limited to South-East Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia), the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Organizations interested in leveraging or distributing TrustPattern® technology are encouraged to contact Ashade Tech to explore collaboration and commercial opportunities.

TrustPattern® Overview



Can be printed on paper or plastic, using standard document printers.

No special hardware required for deployment.

API and SDK support for seamless integration.

Supports cloud, on-site, online, offline, and hybrid deployments. Designed for industries requiring identity protection, verification, and secure access.

Industries & Applications: Government IDs, Insurance Policies, Banking Certificates, Travel Passes, Academic Transcripts, Supply Chain Security, and more.

About Ashade Tech Inc

Ashade Tech Inc, founded by three scientists with over 70 years of combined tech experience, is a global technology company pioneering secure and scalable digital transformation solutions. Backed by over 25 granted patents and five pending, Ashade Tech delivers real innovation with practical applications. Learn more at

