Univera Launches First-Ever Regenicare Gift Set, Offering Wellness On The Go

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each gift set includes one premium canister of RegeniCARE in a choice of three refreshing flavors: lemon, mango, or green apple. Each is designed to invigorate the senses while delivering exceptional wellness benefits, like improved joint support, comfort, and mobility. Alongside its premium frother for effortless mixing and a stylish water bottle for on-the-go convenience, Univera makes it easier than ever to prioritize joint health without sacrificing taste or convenience.

"At Univera, we are dedicated to providing natural yet effective joint care solutions that meet the needs of aging adults and athletes alike," said Dr. Mesfin Yimam, Director of Preclinical Development at Univera. "The RegeniCARE Gift Set aligns with our customers' lifestyles, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of RegeniCARE anytime, anywhere. We are excited to introduce a new way for people to experience-and share-the gift of health and well-being."

RegeniCARE is powered by Univestin®, a proprietary ingredient shown to promote joint comfort, flexibility, and ease of motion. Its fast-acting results with enhanced flexibility in as few as three days, greater comfort in five, and increased range of motion in seven. The clinically tested formula further combines Chondroitin and MSM to support joint lubrication, along with Glucosamine Sulfate to aid in cartilage regeneration, making it the perfect all-in-one joint solution. This product is perfect for athletes, active professionals, busy parents, Pilates enthusiasts, and anyone seeking to support an active lifestyle.

With more than 40 years of research into natural ingredients, Univera remains dedicated to developing plant-based products that deliver real, measurable benefits. This commitment to innovation and rigorous clinical testing continues to set new standards in holistic health.

The RegeniCARE Gift Set is available now for $59.99 at href="" rel="nofollow" univer and Amazon. For more information about Univera's full range of products, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" univer .

About Univera, Inc.

Univera is dedicated to promoting health and wellness by harnessing the power of nature. Founded in 1976 by Yunho Lee, who was inspired by the benefits of Aloe vera, the company has grown into a global network encompassing farms, research and development facilities, manufacturing operations, and distribution channels. Univera's mission is to "bring the best of nature to humankind," focusing on delivering botanically derived revitalizing compounds. Their award-winning dietary supplements are backed by rigorous scientific research, combining pharmaceutical expertise with natural medicinal plants. For more information about Univera, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" univer .

