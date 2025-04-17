American Family Care Celebrates Opening Of 400Th Urgent Care Clinic

Milestone Location is the 104th AFC to Open In the Last 2 Years

BIRMINGHAM and CAMP HILL, Pa., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, will open its 400th location today. Located in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the state-of-the-art facility is independently owned and operated by local multi-unit franchise operator Daniel Ofosu. The Camp Hill clinic is AFC's 17th clinic to open in 2025 and the 104th location to open in the past 24 months.

The Camp Hill clinic is Ofosu's third AFC location, following successful clinic openings in Harrisburg and Lansdale, Pennsylvania. "Our growth strategy is centered around enabling passionate, community-minded franchisees like Daniel to expand access to high-quality, convenient healthcare," said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of American Family Care. "The opening of this 400th location represents more than just growth in numbers-it is also a testament to the power of local entrepreneurship working in harmony with a national brand."

"The opening of a 400th location is an important milestone for any franchise system," said Edith Wiseman, President of FRANdata-the leading independent research and advisory company that focuses solely on tracking and analyzing franchise companies and their performance. Analysis conducted by FRANdata shows that only 6.3% of active franchise brands have 400 or more locations. "What's more, having hundreds of locations is common among food franchises; the fact that this is occurring in the healthcare industry is worthy of note," added Wiseman.

Daniel Ofosu is an accomplished investment banker and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in corporate finance and business development. He holds advanced degrees in finance and public administration from Drexel University and Harvard University, respectively. "Bringing AFC's high standard of care to Camp Hill is an exciting step forward," said Ofosu. "As a franchise owner, I've seen firsthand how the AFC model improves healthcare access for patients and opens doors for business owners who want to make a difference in their communities."

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and effective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for flu, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare .

