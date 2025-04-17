Cruisen Corp. Appoints Industry Expert Jeffrey Pawid As Head Of Sales To Accelerate Advisor Growth And Strategic Partnerships

MIAMI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Cruisen Corporation continues to transform the cruise advising landscape, the company proudly announces the appointment of Jeffrey Pawid as Head of Sales . A seasoned leader with a track record of driving exponential growth in the travel sector, Pawid joins Cruisen to expand advisor adoption, forge key partnerships, and deepen the company's presence across the North American market.

Cruisen, already in operation and gaining rapid traction across the advisor community, is a powerful cruise sales tool built for independent travel advisors and high-volume host agencies alike. The platform centralizes communication, enhances collaboration, and reduces advisor sales time by up to 50%, empowering advisors to close more cruise bookings with less effort.

Pawid's impressive career spans globally recognized companies and major milestones, including:



Driving 45% of total North American sales for TBO , contributing to a 130% YoY revenue increase

Spearheading 110% YoY revenue growth at WebBeds

Launching Exoticca's B2B program and growing advisor signups from 0 to 6,000+ in just months

Negotiating partnerships with elite consortia such as Virtuoso (Startup Incubator), MAST, Signature, WESTA, TravelSavers, and NEST Securing host agency agreements with Cruise Planners, Avoya, Gifted Travel Network, Travel Planners International, Uniglobe , and Worldvia Travel Network

"Jeff's proven ability to scale revenue, build strong advisor networks, and deliver results for some of the industry's most respected names makes him an ideal addition to the Cruisen leadership team," said Reid Williams , Founder and CEO of Cruisen. "With Jeff on board, we're well-positioned to accelerate adoption and support even more advisors in growing their cruise businesses."

Pawid and the Cruisen team will be attending CLIA's Cruise360 conference this month. Travel advisors and industry partners interested in learning more or seeing the platform in action are encouraged to stop by the Cruisen booth at #504 and meet Jeff in person.

Pawid added: "Cruisen is doing exactly what this industry has needed for years- streamlining the cruise sales process and empowering advisors with modern tools and seamless client collaboration. I'm honored to join such an innovative company and help take it to the next level."

About Cruisen:

Cruisen is revolutionizing cruise sales with an innovative platform that enhances collaboration, centralizes communication, and cuts servicing times in half. With versions tailored for independent travel advisors and large agencies alike, Cruisen offers the most powerful and intuitive tools in the industry, reimagining the way cruises are planned and sold.

Media Contact:

Name: Reid Williams

Number: 928-390-8472

Email: [email protected]

Website: Cruisen

Instagram: @cruisenhq

SOURCE Cruisen

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED