Promoting New Baseball Film, Actor John Ortiz (Bad Monkey, Will Trent) To Throw First Pitch At Mariners Game And Join Mopop Screening Panel

Ortiz will be there as well, part of a panel discussion with the filmmakers after the screening.

The Diamond King offers an intimate portrait of Mr. Perez, longtime official artist of The National Baseball Hall of Fame and creator of the iconic Donruss Diamond Kings baseball card series.

While documenting Perez's remarkable journey, director Marq Evans weaves together baseball history, memorabilia culture, and the immigrant experience, crafting an intimate portrait of a true baseball icon.

With John Ortiz's engaging on-screen narration, written by Joe Posnanski, the film celebrates how Dick Perez's vibrant artwork has brought baseball legends to life for generations of fans, connecting classical art traditions with America's pastime.

Mr. Perez served as the official artist of the Baseball Hall of Fame for over 20 years, painting the entire history of the game - from the Knickerbocker era until now. He also painted every baseball Hall of Famer, a project he continues to this day, even at the age of 84.

Through Mr. Perez's work we see how the game has changed - from the ballparks to the uniforms, the crowds, the signage and, of course, the diversity of its players.

The film is a must-see for anyone who appreciates baseball, art, and the cultural threads that bind them both together. The movie is a true love letter to the sport unlike any other.

The Diamond King film officially releases here on VOD Friday, April 25th, via Apple TV, Prime Video, Google TV, and Kinema.

ABOUT THE MCCAW: The McCaw, a production studio headed by Director Marq Evans, produces films, photography, books, and other unclassifiable works. The Diamond King is the third feature length documentary from the studio, after its earlier two work Claydream and The Glamour & The Squalor.

Claydream (2022) tells the story of Will Vinton, the father of Claymation and creator of the California Raisins, Red & Yellow M&Ms, the Domino's Pizza 'Noid' and other iconic characters. Co-Produced by XYZ Films and Starburns Industries, Claydream was named one of the 10 best documentaries of 2022 by The A.V. Club.

The Glamour & The Squalor (2016) is about America's last great rock radio DJ, Marco Collins. While battling his personal demons, Collins popularized the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Beck, and changed music history. The film was named one of the Top 20 music documentaries of all time by American Songwriter.

