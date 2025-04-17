New AAPL Textbook Supports Healthcare Leaders In A Transformative Era

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For over 50 years, the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) has remained the premier organization for developing physicians as leaders and empowering them with skills to enhance service delivery and bridge inequities. Today, AAPL is proud to announce the publication of a landmark textbook for healthcare leaders: Healthcare Administration, Leadership, and Management (HALM): The Essentials, First Edition .

AAPL President & CEO, Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), states, "The concepts of HALM are driving significant improvements in our industry. It reinforces a physician's commitment to innovation and readiness to meet complex challenges."

Edited by renowned physician Daniel Handel, MD, and featuring insights from 44 expert contributors, this invaluable resource provides improved approaches for healthcare leaders and industry-leading insights for certification maintenance. The textbook offers a complete guide for those pursuing healthcare leadership education, certification, continuing medical education, and training program development.

Key Features:



All the fundamental concepts and material healthcare leaders need in a single, authoritative reference. The latest developments in healthcare leadership and management to help healthcare leaders succeed in certification and their ongoing roles.

"Leadership is not an innate skill; it is learned. Those embracing HALM concepts will lead the charge for positive change in healthcare," says Angood. "For those not yet fully appreciative of what HALM represents, start with this exceptional book. It will be essential in building more effective systems."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated more than 250,000 physicians across 35 countries-including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare.

