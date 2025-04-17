ACR Poker's Next High Stakes Adventure Takes Players To Montenegro For Prestigious Super High Roller Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through ACR Poker's Main Satellite on Sunday, April 27th at 2:05pm ET, the High Stakes Adventure: Montenegro is guaranteeing two all-inclusive packages, each covering $110,000 in tournament buy-ins / entry fees, plus added business-class airfare, and a 5-night stay at the luxurious Maestral Resort & Casino.

"The High Stakes Adventure is all about creating opportunities for players to escape the ordinary and play alongside poker's elite in incredible destinations," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "I can still feel the energy from my deep run in Montenegro last year, and I've got a good feeling this event is going to be just as unforgettable. If you missed your chance to win a South Korea package earlier this year, this is your chance to get in the game."

Moneymaker is no stranger to the high-stakes scene in Montenegro, having won last year's Triton Poker Super High Roller Series $25,000 buy-in event for $903,000. Meanwhile, fellow ACR Pro Nacho Barbero also made waves this year during the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Jeju, finishing 7th in the $100,000 buy-in Main Event, earning $946,000, plus cashing in four other events.

The High Stakes Adventure: Montenegro package winners will have the flexibility to split their $110,000 buy-in budget across multiple events or go all-in on a single high-stakes tourney. Off the felt, players can look forward to exploring Montenegro's rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture.

This latest satellite follows the success of ACR Poker's High Stakes Adventure: South Korea earlier this year, where two $110,000 packages were awarded to players for the Super High Roller Series Jeju. Players looking to follow in their footsteps and compete for the Montenegro packages can buy into the Main Satellite for $2,650 or qualify for less through satellites running on ACR Poker this month.

For more details on the High Stakes Adventure: Montenegro , visit the promo page at ACRPoker.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

