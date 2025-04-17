Bonbon Swedish Candy Co. Celebrates Pippi Longstocking's 80Th Birthday With Launch Of 'Pippi's Gold Coins' Sour Candy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pippi Longstocking, the iconic character created by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, has captured the hearts of readers for generations with her fearless independence, playful mischief, and unwavering kindness. As a tribute to her adventurous legacy,combines bright flavors of pineapple and apricot with an electrifying sour kick-just as daring as Pippi herself.

"Pippi has always been a symbol of girl power, courage, and imagination. It is an honor to create a candy that embodies her strong spirit and brings a taste of her unique world to fans everywhere," said Selim Adira, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of BonBon Swedish Candy Co.

The limited-edition candy will be available in 4.2 oz bags at all BonBon locations, online at , through BonBon's TikTok Shop, and at select retailers nationwide. In addition, exclusive Pippi Longstocking wigs and Astrid Lindgren's beloved books will be available at all BonBon stores and online. A portion of the proceeds from BonBon's sales of Pippi books and candy will be donated to the World Childhood Foundation USA, founded by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information, visit and follow @BonBonNYC on social media. For information on World Childhood Foundation USA, visit and follow @childhood.

ABOUT BONBON

Founded in 2017 by three Swedish friends, Selim Adira, Robert Persson, and Leonard Schaltz, BonBon has revolutionized American candy culture with their authentic Swedish candies and delicacies. BonBon imports 100% of its exquisite confections, including hundreds of pick-and-mix candies and private label Sour Fish and Salty Licorice Twists creations. With six retail locations in New York City and Brooklyn, and a growing e-commerce business shipping nationwide, BonBon is dedicated to sharing the joy of Swedish sweets with candy lovers everywhere. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sue-Jean Kang

[email protected]

203-644-3730

SOURCE BonBon Swedish Candy Co.