Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain And Manufacturing Expert, Launches Supply Chain Power - A Strategic Program For Executives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created for manufacturers and distributors navigating today's volatile landscape, Supply Chain Power provides a high-impact, executive-level immersion that zeroes in on aligning operations with growth, streamlining processes and boosting profitability.

"Manufacturers call us when their sales and operations are out of sync, when they want to get more from their ERP systems, and when they're ready to transform their supply chain into a competitive weapon," said Lisa Anderson, President of LMA Consulting. "Supply Chain Power gives them the tools, insights and structure to understand what needs to be done and to begin the process."

How It Works

Supply Chain Power starts with a tailored assessment of a company's operations, customers, technologies and extended supply chain. The core of the program is a focused, interactive session with the executive team to explore key drivers, identify bottlenecks and surface opportunities for increased predictability, profitability and growth.

The Outcome

Participants walk away with a clear path forward and an Executive Playbook that outlines:



Key insights and quick wins

Long-term strategies for resilience and scalability A visual assessment chart highlighting current status and areas for improvement

The program also prepares leaders to implement advanced initiatives such as SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) and advanced planning (APS), optimize ERP and roll out advanced technologies.

"As supply chain expectations continue to evolve, organizations need more than just reactive solutions," Anderson added. "They need clarity, action steps and a strategy that turns their supply chain into a business advantage. That's what Supply Chain Power delivers."

To hear more about Supply Chain Power from Lisa Anderson, watch this video or visit . To schedule a session, contact LMA Consulting Group at (909) 630-3943 or email [email protected] .

About LMA Consulting Group

Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. A recognized supply chain thought leader, Ms. Anderson has been named among the Top 40 B2B Tech Influencers, Top 16 ERP Experts to Follow and Top 10 Women in Supply Chain. Ms. Anderson has been featured in Bloomberg, Inc. Magazine, The LA Times, PBS, and The Wall Street Journal. She is an expert on the SIOP process and has published an ebook. SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth . Most recently, Ms. Anderson introduced Supply Chain Bytes , a video series featuring short, under-2-minute updates on the latest trends and insights in supply chain management, designed to keep businesses informed and agile in a rapidly evolving environment. For more information on supply chain strategies, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or visit LMA Consulting Group .

