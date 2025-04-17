Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Identity Defined Security Alliance Celebrates Identity Management Day 2025 And Identity Management Award Winners: On-Demand Sessions Available


2025-04-17 09:52:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the fifth year in a row, IDSA announced the Identity Management Award winners at the opening of the Americas sessions. "The Identity Management Awards continue to honor organizations and individuals who champion identity security as an essential part of their operational strategy," said Jeff Reich, Executive Director of the IDSA. "The theme for IMD 2025 is Existential Identity-a reflection of how our digital and physical lives are increasingly intertwined, not just for people but for non-human identities as well. This year's winners exemplify leadership in navigating this complexity, setting a powerful example for the industry. Their commitment to advancing identity management practices inspires us all to treat identity as foundational to security-on Identity Management Day and every day."

Identity Management Award Winners

  • Enterprise Project of the Year: The Kraft Heinz Company
  • SMB Project of the Year: Motability Operations
  • Innovative Use of New Technologies: Instacart
  • Identity Management Leader of the Year: Carmen Elena Nedelcu

Watch the On-Demand Sessions
While Identity Management Day live sessions have ended, view all of the on-demand sessions by visiting the IMD event page through May 8th.

About Identity Management Day
 Established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), Identity Management Day is held annually on the second Tuesday of April. For more details, visit and join the conversation using #BeIdentitySmart and #IdentityManagementDay.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
 The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is a nonprofit focused on promoting best practices for reducing cyber risk through identity security. IDSA provides resources, research, and industry collaboration to help organizations strengthen their security postures.
To learn more, visit and explore membership opportunities at /about-us/membershi .

Media:
 Angelique Faul
Silver Jacket Communications
513.633.0897
[email protected]

SOURCE IDSA

