Identity Defined Security Alliance Celebrates Identity Management Day 2025 And Identity Management Award Winners: On-Demand Sessions Available
Identity Management Award Winners
-
Enterprise Project of the Year: The Kraft Heinz Company
SMB Project of the Year: Motability Operations
Innovative Use of New Technologies: Instacart
Identity Management Leader of the Year: Carmen Elena Nedelcu
Watch the On-Demand Sessions
While Identity Management Day live sessions have ended, view all of the on-demand sessions by visiting the IMD event page through May 8th.
About Identity Management Day
Established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), Identity Management Day is held annually on the second Tuesday of April. For more details, visit and join the conversation using #BeIdentitySmart and #IdentityManagementDay.
About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is a nonprofit focused on promoting best practices for reducing cyber risk through identity security. IDSA provides resources, research, and industry collaboration to help organizations strengthen their security postures.
To learn more, visit and explore membership opportunities at /about-us/membershi .
Media:
Angelique Faul
Silver Jacket Communications
513.633.0897
[email protected]
SOURCE IDSA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment