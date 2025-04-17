Identity Defined Security Alliance Celebrates Identity Management Day 2025 And Identity Management Award Winners: On-Demand Sessions Available

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For the fifth year in a row, IDSA announced the Identity Management Award winners at the opening of the Americas sessions. "The Identity Management Awards continue to honor organizations and individuals who champion identity security as an essential part of their operational strategy," said Jeff Reich, Executive Director of the IDSA. "The theme for IMD 2025 is Existential Identity-a reflection of how our digital and physical lives are increasingly intertwined, not just for people but for non-human identities as well. This year's winners exemplify leadership in navigating this complexity, setting a powerful example for the industry. Their commitment to advancing identity management practices inspires us all to treat identity as foundational to security-on Identity Management Day and every day."

Identity Management Award Winners



Enterprise Project of the Year: The Kraft Heinz Company

SMB Project of the Year: Motability Operations

Innovative Use of New Technologies: Instacart Identity Management Leader of the Year: Carmen Elena Nedelcu

About Identity Management Day

Established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA), Identity Management Day is held annually on the second Tuesday of April. For more details, visit and join the conversation using #BeIdentitySmart and #IdentityManagementDay.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) is a nonprofit focused on promoting best practices for reducing cyber risk through identity security. IDSA provides resources, research, and industry collaboration to help organizations strengthen their security postures.

To learn more, visit and explore membership opportunities at /about-us/membershi .

