Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Identity Dental Marketing Named Best Dental Marketing Agency By Dentists Nationwide


2025-04-17 09:52:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clients reported that their practices have reached and often exceeded new patient goals, with Google becoming the top referral source after partnering with Identity Dental. Many described record-breaking months in production and patient numbers, directly attributing their success to Identity's strategic SEO and advertising efforts.

One client shared, "We were averaging just 5–10 new patients a month. Now we're at 90. Identity's strategy completely changed our practice trajectory."

In addition to performance, the agency earned widespread praise for its custom website design and branding services. Dentists appreciated the seamless process, quick turnaround times, and final products that reflect their practice's personality and values. "My new website is professional, modern, and truly reflects who I am. It changed the way our community views our practice," another client shared.

Communication and responsiveness were key themes in the feedback. Clients repeatedly described the Identity Dental team as knowledgeable, proactive, and easy to work with. Many emphasized how refreshing it is to partner with a company that understands both the dental profession and the nuances of marketing.

Grace Rizza, founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing, shared: "We're honored to be recognized. We've worked for over 16 years to establish a meaningful digital presence for each of our clients. Our team is dedicated to producing measurable success for our clients while staying true to ethical, patient-centered marketing. This recognition affirms that we're making a meaningful impact."

For more than a decade, Identity Dental Marketing has provided dental professionals with custom marketing strategies including website design, branding, SEO, Google Ads, social media, and consulting.

To learn more about Dental SEO , Dental Google Ads , Dental Websites , and Dental Digital Marketing or to schedule a complimentary marketing planning session, visit or call 847-629-4646.

Contact:
 Grace Rizza, CEO
Identity Dental Marketing
[email protected]
847-629-4646

SOURCE Identity Dental Marketing

MENAFN17042025003732001241ID1109442237

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search