Identity Dental Marketing Named Best Dental Marketing Agency By Dentists Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clients reported that their practices have reached and often exceeded new patient goals, with Google becoming the top referral source after partnering with Identity Dental. Many described record-breaking months in production and patient numbers, directly attributing their success to Identity's strategic SEO and advertising efforts.

One client shared, "We were averaging just 5–10 new patients a month. Now we're at 90. Identity's strategy completely changed our practice trajectory."

In addition to performance, the agency earned widespread praise for its custom website design and branding services. Dentists appreciated the seamless process, quick turnaround times, and final products that reflect their practice's personality and values. "My new website is professional, modern, and truly reflects who I am. It changed the way our community views our practice," another client shared.

Communication and responsiveness were key themes in the feedback. Clients repeatedly described the Identity Dental team as knowledgeable, proactive, and easy to work with. Many emphasized how refreshing it is to partner with a company that understands both the dental profession and the nuances of marketing.

Grace Rizza, founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing, shared: "We're honored to be recognized. We've worked for over 16 years to establish a meaningful digital presence for each of our clients. Our team is dedicated to producing measurable success for our clients while staying true to ethical, patient-centered marketing. This recognition affirms that we're making a meaningful impact."

For more than a decade, Identity Dental Marketing has provided dental professionals with custom marketing strategies including website design, branding, SEO, Google Ads, social media, and consulting.

To learn more about Dental SEO , Dental Google Ads , Dental Websites , and Dental Digital Marketing or to schedule a complimentary marketing planning session, visit or call 847-629-4646.

