Napatree Capital Merges With Bradley, Foster & Sargent, Combining Two Leading Investment Firms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Napatree Capital was founded by Jeff Liguori in 2018, where he served as managing partner and chief investment officer, and currently has approximately $350 million in assets under management. Liguori joins BFS as an executive vice president and portfolio manager following the merger.

"BFS is an outstanding firm that has always been philosophically aligned with Napatree, both in terms of building relationships and serving the long-term goals of our clients," says Liguori. "Merging with BFS allows us to draw on the resources of a larger organization, including a robust research operation, while maintaining the independence and integrity our clients have come to expect."

Liguori and Aaron Simmons, a key member of the Napatree team who is also joining BFS as a portfolio manager through the merger, previously worked with BFS CEO and president Galan G. Daukas and other members of the BFS team in past roles at People's United Advisors and Washington Trust Investors. Daukas, Liguori and Simmons all grew up in Westerly, RI.

"Napatree has been a remarkable firm since its inception with an extremely talented team and a strong community of clients," says Daukas. "We're pleased to join forces to serve clients in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and beyond with our shared commitment to providing personalized wealth and investment management."

In addition to Liguori and Simmons, chartered financial analyst Matt Landon, a partner at Napatree Capital, will bring his more than 25 years of investment experience to BFS as a portfolio manager. Mike Moses, who is a chartered market technician and capital markets and securities analyst with over 25 years of broad investment experience, joins BFS as a securities trader.

"We are so fortunate to have stalwart clients and friends who have supported the firm since our inception," says Liguori. "Our total assets under management are up tenfold from our first quarter seven years ago. A client-centric culture coupled with disciplined investing is a powerful combination - and the foundation for this merger with BFS."

