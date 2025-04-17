Parents And Students Ask Lawmakers To Keep Funding Our Students

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When I walked into my first charter school classroom, I could feel the quality of education-it was undeniable," said"This model works, and I'll continue fighting every year to ensure charter public school students get the funding they deserve."

Parents and students stood together, asking policymakers to keep funding all public schools-including enrichment funding for charter public schools.

"My school has helped me grow and succeed in ways I never thought possible," said Samara McDonald, a senior at Summit Sierra in Seattle . "Every student in Washington deserves the same opportunity, and that starts with making education a top priority. Don't cut kids. Don't cut our future."

"Education is an investment in our children and our state's future," said Kathleen Dacquisto, whose child attends Impact Public Schools . "Our lawmakers must protect school funding so that every student, no matter where they go to school, has the resources they need to thrive. Charter schools are public schools-and families rely on them."

"As a teacher and school leader, I see the impact of strong public education funding every day," said Dan Effland, Executive Director at Summit Atlas High School . "Charter public schools are delivering for Washington's students-but we need the support to continue doing so. Budgets may be tight, but kids shouldn't bear the burden."

The Washington State Charter Schools Association joined parents, students, and educators in urging lawmakers to prioritize education funding and ensure that all students have access to high-quality public schools.

Chris Korsmo, Executive Director of the Washington State Charter Schools Association and a charter school parent said, "Every child in Washington deserves access to a great public education. We call on lawmakers to keep education funding strong and protect the future of our students."

"Charter public schools are free, open to all, and serve diverse communities across the state," said Arik Korman, Executive Director of the League of Education Voters . "They are helping students who've historically been underserved succeed. We came to the capitol to make sure those students aren't left behind-and that education remains a top priority for our state."

High-resolution photos and video clips from the April 11 rally are available for media use. View and download.

Washington's charter public schools are tuition-free, public, and open to all students. They serve a diverse student population, including many from historically underserved communities, and consistently deliver strong academic results. Charter public schools provide innovative, student-centered learning environments that help children thrive.

For interviews or further inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Diaz

Agency, on behalf of the Washington State Charter Schools Association

813-293-2112

[email protected]

SOURCE Washington State Charter Schools Association