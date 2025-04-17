World IBS Day - April 19Th: Irritable Bowel Syndrome Affects Millions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One in seven people globally suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Despite its prevalence, IBS remains underdiagnosed and misunderstood, often leading to years of suffering before individuals receive proper care. Studies show that up to 40% of visits to gastroenterologists are related to IBS symptoms, yet public awareness and research funding continue to lag behind other chronic illnesses. Treatment options exist to manage this condition; however, patients are often not aware of them.

World IBS Day was established by Jeffrey Roberts. Jeffrey has been an IBS sufferer for more than three decades. Jeffrey states that, "World IBS Day was created to show patients that they are not alone living with IBS." He adds, "We were very grateful to Ardelyx, our Lead Partner for 2025, who is continuing to light up the sky to raise awareness for IBS in Niagara Falls, Boston and Milwaukee. We are also thankful to include Salix Pharmaceuticals, Monash University FODMAP (Australia) and ModifyHealth as Partners for 2025."

"We are committed to working to advance the awareness of irritable bowel syndrome and the impact it can have on patients' quality of life. We are proud to support World IBS Day and shine a light on the unmet need of so many patients," said Johannah Ruddy, M.Ed, Senior Director, Patient Advocacy of Ardelyx.

Jeffrey Roberts, M.Ed, BSc is an IBS Patient Advocate. He was the creator of the first internet community for IBS sufferers in 1995. He currently runs the IBS Patient Support Group, is the co-founder of Tuesday Night IBS and founded World IBS Day in 2019. He has testified to the US FDA numerous times sharing what it is like to live with IBS.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit .

