Supercom Secures New U.S. Electronic Monitoring Contract, Expanding Footprint In Kentucky

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract in the state of Kentucky. This latest win adds to a growing list of recent U.S. contract awards and reflects SuperCom's continued expansion and rising market trust in the region.

The contract, awarded through a direct agreement with a government agency, involves the deployment of SuperCom's advanced GPS tracking technology under a per-unit daily lease model. The solution-part of SuperCom's PureSecurity platform-includes real-time location tracking, secure communication, and anti-tamper features, all designed to enhance public safety and streamline offender compliance monitoring.

"We are pleased to further strengthen our presence in Kentucky with another direct agency contract," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This achievement highlights the growing recognition of our technology and the strong reputation we've built among local agencies throughout the state."

"This new win builds on our recent momentum across the U.S., where agencies are increasingly choosing our innovative technology over legacy systems and existing providers," Trabelsi added. "It demonstrates how our scalable, high-impact solutions are being adopted to address the evolving needs of public safety agencies nationwide."

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

