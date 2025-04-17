Dariohealth Collaborates With Leading National Benefit Plan Administrator To Offer Cardiometabolic Solution Including A GLP-1 Support Program To Employers

Strategic partnership expands Dario's employer footprint and has already started contributing to recurring revenues in Q1 of 2025

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced a new strategic partnership with a leading benefit administrator to deliver its comprehensive cardiometabolic solution including a GLP-1 support program and full AI-driven digital health suite to employers, with initial clients already implemented and contributing to revenue since January 2025. This marks Dario's first national benefit administrator partnership and represents a strategic step toward broader adoption across benefit administration channels.

The benefit administrator selected Dario's integrated platform to address rising healthcare costs associated with metabolic conditions including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management. The partnership specifically targets the growing demand for effective GLP-1 medication support as employers seek solutions that maximize the clinical and economic benefits of these breakthrough therapies while ensuring sustainable outcomes for members.

This collaboration expands Dario's footprint in multiple fast-growing healthcare segments, including the GLP-1 market projected to grow to $100 billion by 2030 and the broader cardiometabolic disease market projected to surpass $1.2 trillion by 2033.1 Research into the field indicates that without proper behavioral support, 50-75% of patients discontinue GLP-1 medications within one year. 2 Dario's comprehensive approach addresses this challenge through a complete lifecycle management solution-supporting members from medication initiation through long-term weight maintenance with personalized coaching, AI-driven monitoring, and sustainable behavior change strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the fastest growing benefits administrators in the country to support their goals of delivering market-leading health benefits that help reduce costs associated with healthcare," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Dario. "This strategic partnership unlocks new distribution channels that align with payer-driven models such as Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and benefits platforms, as well as expanding in the employer market. Due to the shorter sales cycle, we were able to begin onboarding employers quickly after the January launch, with the ability to add employers off-cycle as well, maximizing the availability of Dario's solutions to the employer population and creating an immediate impact on our Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) recurring revenues for 2025. This partnership highlights our solution to the growing challenge clients face as healthcare costs continue to increase, particularly for chronic conditions and GLP-1 medications. We view this partnership as a foundational entry into a priority growth segment."

We believe that this agreement further validates Dario's position as a leading provider of integrated digital health solutions addressing the complex challenges of chronic condition management, particularly as employers and health plans seek effective strategies to manage the rising costs associated with GLP-1 medications while ensuring optimal health outcomes. We believe it also provides a proven reference model we can replicate across other national administrators and payer channels, reinforcing our B2B2C strategy.

