TEN Holdings' Subsidiary Delivers Scalable Solutions With Zero Downtime For A Big 4 Consulting Firm's Global Broadcasts

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD ) ("TEN Holdings" or the " Company "), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, is proud to serve as the trusted technical webcast partner for a leading accounting and consulting firm (the "firm"). Supporting events with audiences of nearly 40,000 live concurrent streams, Ten Events, Inc. ("Ten Events") a subsidiary of TEN Holdings, delivers a fully integrated solution that is designed for seamless execution and high-impact delivery-especially for the firm's flagship CEO-led Town Halls. Ten Events has helped the firm scale its webcast programs, offered to over 85,000 employees across 3 countries, while maintaining production quality and consistency across every broadcast.

Customized Solutions to Meet Evolving Needs

As the firm expanded its portfolio of webcast series and high-stakes events, Ten Events delivered reliable, scalable support, including:



Scalable Webcast Management: Efficiently supporting a growing number of webcasts, from internal town halls to external-facing broadcasts.

Seamless Technical Integration: Implementing secure SSO (Single Sign-on) and eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) integration for smooth content delivery.

Real-Time IT Collaboration: Providing live monitoring, troubleshooting, and best practices during events through direct participation in the firm's internal IT calls.

Technical Consultancy: Offering expert guidance to ensure bandwidth efficiency, reduce latency, and maintain stream quality across global regions. Flexible Production Options: Supporting virtual, hybrid, and fully in-person event formats with high-quality studio production capabilities.

"Our partnership with this firm is one we deeply value. We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of technical expertise and support to ensure their webcasts are successful. It's been a privilege to grow with them and help them achieve their goals," said Randy Jones, Chief Executive Officer of TEN Holdings.

Proven Results

Through this collaboration, the firm has achieved:



Zero Broadcast Downtime: Even during the most demanding, high-traffic events.

Faster Go-to-Market: Enabling rapid production of webcasts covering timely topics.

Seamless User Experience: Optimized viewing experiences worldwide with the power of eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) .

Increased Scalability: Doubling the number of webcasts hosted with Ten Events over the past five years. Operational Efficiency: Reduced IT burden through proactive technical support and issue resolution.

As Ten Events continues to deliver enterprise-grade webcast solutions for some of the world's most trusted brands, this collaboration reinforces the company's role as a critical partner for high-impact communications. The ongoing success of this relationship reflects Ten Events' ability to scale, adapt, and innovate, which we believe are core pillars of the company's long-term growth strategy and value creation for stakeholders.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other SEC filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Erica Scudilla

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.

